A seven-year-old girl will receive a booster shot in accordance with the Swiss vaccination schedule. This was decided by the Federal Supreme Court. The parents were in disagreement, so the Kesb had to make the decision.

A father has taken his case to the Federal Supreme Court over his child's vaccination. (File photo)

In May 2025, the girl’s mother contacted the Child and Adult Protection Authority (Kesb) responsible for her case in the Canton of Bern. She requested that the child receive the booster vaccination against diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough in accordance with the national immunization schedule.

The father, who lives apart from the girl's mother, did not want her to be vaccinated as part of the school medical examination. This is according to a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court published on Monday.

No special circumstances

The Federal Supreme Court has now ruled, in accordance with its established case law, that the child should receive the booster shot. The Kesb was correct in making the corresponding decision, as is provided for in the event of a parental deadlock on this issue.

Contrary to the father’s view, there were no extraordinary circumstances that would require further investigation. The girl had already received the vaccine three times and tolerated it well. Furthermore, the vaccine is approved by Swissmedic, the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, which is why no further reviews are necessary. (Judgment 5A-649/2026 dated July 10, 2026)