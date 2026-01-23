A four-month-old baby dies because the parents neglected him. Now they face a long prison sentence—here’s why the court ruled it was murder.

Here's what it's all about Parents in northern Germany neglected an infant.

They have now been sentenced to life in prison.

The parents missed doctor's appointments and were completely overwhelmed. Summary created with

The parents have been sentenced to life in prison for the death by starvation of a four-month-old infant in Germany. The Itzehoe Regional Court ruled that the neglect constituted murder in conjunction with severe abuse of a person under their care.

"This case leaves one 'speechless,'" said Presiding Judge Johann Lohmann this morning in his explanation of the verdict. The court found it proven that the defendants, who were 24 years old at the time of the crime, had neglected the baby to such an extent in September 2025 in their apartment in Brunsbüttel, in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, that the baby died on September 26. The autopsy at the time determined that the cause of death was starvation.

The prosecution had sought a conviction for murder, arguing that the element of cruelty required for a murder charge had been met. Specifically, the two defendants are alleged to have failed to provide the infant, born in May 2025, with sufficient food and fluids. The parents allegedly willfully accepted that their daughter would not survive.

Missed pediatrician appointments

During the trial, the father and mother—who also have twins who were three years old at the time—had spoken about their difficulties in caring for the baby. “I felt the whole time that I wasn’t doing right by the children,” said the father. However, he said he had no memory of the month leading up to the child’s death, right up until the day of the child’s death.

According to the mother, the parents noticed that the child had lost weight about two weeks before his death. Her feeling of being overwhelmed was evident, for example, in her missing pediatrician appointments.

The public prosecutor's office had dismissed three separate investigations. No evidence of relevant misconduct had been found in the case of either a Youth Welfare Office employee or the parents' acquaintances.