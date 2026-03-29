Sandy beach at Shoni Bay in Egypt. (symbolic picture) IMAGO/imagebroker

A couple from Italy treated themselves to a romantic vacation in Sharm El-Sheikh - and left their five underage children at home alone. The case was discovered by a teacher - she called the police.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you An Italian couple went on vacation to Egypt and left their five underage children at home alone.

The case was discovered after a teacher became suspicious and called the authorities, who found the children unattended.

The children were medically checked and placed in temporary accommodation while the juvenile court deals with the case. Show more

Snorkeling trips, cocktails on the beach and dolce far niente: a couple from Trieste enjoyed a beach vacation in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt - without their children. The couple left the five minors alone at home, as the Italian newspaper "Il Messaggero" reports.

The couple enjoyed their vacation on the Red Sea and proudly posted photos of desert excursions and beach days on social media. According to the Italian media, the couple from Trieste live on the outskirts of the city and have no financial problems.

Teacher became suspicious and asked about it

A teacher became suspicious after hearing a child's story and informed the social services in Trieste. Together with the police, a home visit was organized. On site, the suspicion was confirmed: the children were in the apartment without supervision - together with pets.

The authorities reacted immediately. The five minors were taken to Burlo Garofolo Hospital for a check-up and the public prosecutor's office was informed at the same time. Temporary accommodation was found for them in the surrounding area. The juvenile court is now dealing with the case.