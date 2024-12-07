Notre Dame openingParis cathedral ceremoniously reopened just over five years after the fire +++ Prince William meets Donald Trump
Philipp Dahm
7.12.2024
After the devastating fire in April 2019, Notre Dame has been restored to its former glory. High-ranking guests from all over the world attend the reopening of the Parisian landmark. All the news here in the ticker.
07.12.2024, 17:15
07.12.2024, 20:20
Philipp Dahm
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Notre Dame is being reopened today in the presence of high-ranking guests from politics and society. Donald Trump will also be there.
The cathedral's celebrations will begin at 7 pm on the forecourt of the cathedral.
Macron will give a speech there before entering the over 800-year-old Parisian landmark with the invited guests.
The religious ceremony from 9 pm will be accompanied by the Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich.
The event will end with a big concert featuring pop and classical music stars.
Around 6,000 security personnel will be deployed for the reopening, which will take place behind closed doors.
Macron describes Notre-Dame as a "symbol of the nation"
French President Emmanuel Macron has described Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris as a "symbol of the nation". Its restoration within five years has proven what France is capable of, said Macron in his speech inside the cathedral on Saturday evening. "We have rediscovered what great nations are capable of: achieving the impossible."
"Tonight, the bells of Notre-Dame are ringing again," said French President Emmanuel Macron in a speech inside the church. "And the organ will awaken the next moment. Music of hope, familiar to Parisians, France and the world." Macron recalled the anxious hours when the cathedral was on fire and there was concern that the church would be completely engulfed by flames. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished.
"We decided to rebuild Notre-Dame de Paris, even more beautifully, within five years," said Macron. This was made possible by a great solidarity. "A brotherhood of those who have donated on all continents, of all religions, of all fortunes, united by hope and gathered within its walls."
19:36
Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral reopened in a ceremony just over five years after the fire
Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was badly damaged in a fire in April 2019, has reopened. The doors of the newly restored Gothic building opened on Saturday evening. The Archbishop of Paris, Laurent Ulrich, had previously knocked three times on the main portal with his crosier in accordance with the Catholic rite, to which the Notre-Dame choir responded with a psalm.
Around 3000 guests have been invited to celebrate the reopening of the Gothic church. Among them are around 40 heads of state and government, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj and US President-elect Donald Trump.
17.14 hrs
Macron receives Trump at the Élysée Palace in Paris
A few weeks before his inauguration, US President-elect Donald Trump is visiting Paris. French President Emmanuel Macron received the Republican at the Élysée Palace for bilateral talks. The two shook hands several times as they greeted each other, hugged and posed for photos. They did not make any statements.
In the evening, Trump plans to attend the ceremonial reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral at Macron's invitation. Following the meeting with Trump, Macron will also welcome Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Élysée Palace, according to the French government. It was initially unclear whether Trump would also meet with Zelensky - or whether the three of them would meet together.
11.52 am
What you need to know before visiting Notre Dame
11.13am
Prince William meets Donald Trump ahead of inauguration
Prince William, heir to the British throne, is meeting with US President-elect Donald Trump ahead of the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.
It was reported in London that the 42-year-old wanted to discuss the importance of the "special relationship" between the UK and the USA. The appointment is also seen as a further step towards establishing the son of King Charles III as a statesman.
Royal meetings with foreign politicians are usually arranged by the British government. London is hoping that the royal family will play an important role in building good relations with Trump and avoiding the serious consequences of his announced trade and customs policy.
Trump has repeatedly expressed his admiration for King Charles, his wife Queen Camilla and the royals. William also met with Jill Biden, the wife of outgoing US President Joe Biden, in Paris. The meetings are further examples of how the heir to the British throne is increasingly representing the United Kingdom on the world stage, it was reported in London.
William had already represented the royal house this year at the celebrations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy in the Second World War.
10.45 a.m.
Weather thwarts opening ceremony
Due to expected gusts of up to 80 km/h, part of the opening ceremony will now take place inside Notre-Dame in Paris. This includes the speech by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Instead of on the forecourt of the cathedral, he will now give his speech inside the Gothic masterpiece. The changes have been decided in agreement with the Diocese of Paris, the presidential palace announced.
Up to 3,000 people, including around 40 heads of state and heads of government, took part in the ceremonial reopening of the cathedral, which was partially set on fire in April 2019, on Saturday evening.
Among them US President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
10.30 a.m.
Who's coming - and who's not
Several dozen heads of state, heads of government and other top politicians will attend the reopening of Notre-Dame in Paris on Saturday evening, including US President-elect Donald Trump.
According to the presidential palace in Paris, more than 30 confirmations have been received. However, the list of participants has not yet been finalized. Macron is said to have invited around 50 heads of state and heads of government. President Viola Amherd will not accept the invitation.
Among the guests who have accepted French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation are German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Italian President Sergio Mattarella.
According to several media reports, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Greek President Ekateríni Sakellaropoúlou have also accepted. Prince Albert II of Monaco and the kings of Morocco and Jordan, Mohammed VI and Abdullah II, are also expected to attend.
Trump had already announced his participation on his social network Truth Social a few days ago: "I am honored to announce that I will be traveling to Paris, France on Saturday to attend the reopening of the magnificent and historic Notre-Dame Cathedral, which was completely restored after a devastating fire five years ago," Trump wrote. Paris will therefore be his first trip abroad since winning the election in early November.
Details of Trump's visit to Paris - for example, whether he will meet President Macron separately before or after the reopening of Notre-Dame - are not yet known. According to the Élysée Palace, it is not unusual for designated top politicians to be invited to such an important event.
Pope Francis is among those absent. However, a message from him will be read out during the ceremony, according to the presidential palace. The exact reasons for his non-attendance are not known. It is assumed that a controversial queer staging at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, which was criticized by the Vatican, played a role in the decision.