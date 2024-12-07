20:07

French President Emmanuel Macron has described Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris as a "symbol of the nation". Its restoration within five years has proven what France is capable of, said Macron in his speech inside the cathedral on Saturday evening. "We have rediscovered what great nations are capable of: achieving the impossible."

"Tonight, the bells of Notre-Dame are ringing again," said French President Emmanuel Macron in a speech inside the church. "And the organ will awaken the next moment. Music of hope, familiar to Parisians, France and the world." Macron recalled the anxious hours when the cathedral was on fire and there was concern that the church would be completely engulfed by flames. Fortunately, the fire was extinguished.

"We decided to rebuild Notre-Dame de Paris, even more beautifully, within five years," said Macron. This was made possible by a great solidarity. "A brotherhood of those who have donated on all continents, of all religions, of all fortunes, united by hope and gathered within its walls."