Shortly before landing in the Comoros capital Moroni, an Airbus operated by Yemenia Airways crashed into the Indian Ocean in bad weather at the end of June 2009. (symbolic image) imago stock&people

15 years ago, 152 people died in a crash in the Comoros. A court in Paris now convicts the airline Yemenia Airways of negligent homicide and personal injury.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you 15 years ago, a passenger plane operated by Yemenia Airways crashed on its approach to the Comoros. 152 people lost their lives.

A Paris appeals court has now sentenced the airline to the maximum possible fine of 225,000 euros.

A series of pilot errors led to the crash. Show more

15 years after a plane crash in the African Comoros with 152 fatalities, a Paris appeals court has sentenced the airline Yemenia Airways for negligent homicide and personal injury. The court confirmed the conviction of the national airline of Yemen for the maximum possible fine of 225,000 euros. A series of pilot errors led to the crash. Only one girl, Bahia Bakari, who was 12 years old at the time, survived.

The court also ordered the airline to display the verdict at Marseille and Paris airports for two months. The passengers had flown from there to the Yemeni capital Sanaa, where they boarded the ill-fated plane to the East African island state of Comoros. Shortly before landing in the capital Moroni at the end of June 2009, the Airbus crashed into the Indian Ocean in bad weather. 65 of the victims were French, most of whom were from the Comoros.

dpa