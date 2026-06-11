Parliament has extended the Swisscoy deployment of Swiss Army personnel in Kosovo until 2029. This decision was made against the wishes of the SVP, which unsuccessfully advocated for ending the mission in the National Council on Thursday.

Since October 1999, the Swiss Army has been participating in NATO’s peacekeeping mission in Kosovo with its Swisscoy contingent. (File photo)

Following the Council of States, the National Council also approved the federal resolution on Thursday by a vote of 129 to 61. A motion to dismiss the bill by SVP representatives failed.

However, the bill must return to the Council of States due to a difference in opinion. The National Council wants the Federal Council to be able to send an additional contingent of up to 85 military personnel to Kosovo for an indefinite period if necessary. During the spring session, the Council of States had approved a reinforcement of up to 30 military personnel.

The decision was challenged exclusively by Council members from the SVP, who sought to remove a corresponding provision but were defeated in the Council. A proposal by another SVP minority to set a fixed end date for the mission at the end of 2029 also failed to secure a majority.

Since October 1999, the Swiss Army has participated in NATO’s peace-promoting international Kosovo Force (KFOR) in Kosovo with its Swisscoy contingent. Until now, the maximum number of Swiss military personnel was 215; under the new plan, it could rise to 300. The current mandate expires at the end of 2026. By law, the deployment of Swisscoy must be approved by Parliament.