The Federal Council is sticking to its controversial plans to raise the value-added tax by 0.5 percentage points for 12 years to fund the army's defense spending. Parliament will now decide on the so-called security levy. The outcome is uncertain.

Defense Minister Martin Pfister faces a difficult task: He must defend the controversial VAT increase in support of the military before Parliament—in the face of strong opposition. (File photo)

On Wednesday, the state government adopted the statement on the temporary VAT increase. In it, the government states that, following criticism during the public comment period, alternative financing options were re-examined but ultimately rejected.

Now it’s up to Parliament. The VAT increase is likely to face stiff opposition there. The SP, FDP, Greens, and GLP have announced their opposition. If the bill is nevertheless passed by the chambers, voters will then have the opportunity to voice their opinion. A referendum on the matter would take place in June 2027 at the earliest.