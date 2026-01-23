In Ukraine, Parliament has confirmed Serhiy Korezkyi as the new prime minister. A clear majority of 289 lawmakers voted in favor of the appointment. A minimum of 226 votes was required.

Korezkyj previously headed the state-owned energy company Naftogaz. One of the 48-year-old's most important tasks is to prepare the country for the coming winter of war.

Protests Against the Dismissal of Defense Minister Fedorov

That morning, hundreds of people—mostly young people—had demonstrated in Kyiv and other cities against the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The 35-year-old is regarded as a reformer and a fighter against the corruption that is widespread within the state apparatus. The day before, it had become known that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not renominate him as defense minister due to a conflict with Army Chief Olexander Syrskyj.

The current Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, is considered the likely successor. Zelenskyy has not yet submitted his nomination to Parliament. According to the Constitution, the president has the right to nominate candidates for the posts of foreign minister and defense minister.

Ukraine has been fighting back against Russia's invasion for more than four years. Following Denys Shmyhal and Yulia Svyridenko, who resigned on Tuesday, Korezkyj is the third head of government during the war.