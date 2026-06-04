Switzerland should not only control its borders more strictly during the Olympic Games or other major events. It should do so permanently. This is what the Swiss parliament is demanding with two motions referred to the Federal Council on Thursday.

The National Council and Council of States want to see more scenes like this: Control of a mobile patrol of the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security in Basel in October 2024. (Archive image)

The authors of the two motions hope that a constant increase in control activities will lead to less cross-border crime and fewer illegal border crossings.

A "sufficient number" of mobile border patrols are needed to prevent ATMs being blown up by "foreign gangs", for example. This is what the author of one of the motions, Vaud SVP National Councillor Yvan Pahud, wrote. Electronic controls should also be expanded.

The other proposal comes from the FDP parliamentary group in the National Council. It points out that neighboring countries such as Germany also control their borders more strictly. The Council of States clearly approved both motions on Thursday. The National Council said yes last year.