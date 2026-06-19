National Socialist symbols should no longer be permitted to be displayed publicly in Switzerland. Parliament can decide on the new special law required to achieve this. Violations would be punishable by fines. The Federal Council approved the bill on Friday.

The Federal Council wants to put a stop to the display of Nazi symbols. Now it’s up to Parliament to decide. (File photo)

Nazi symbols represent a misanthropic ideology that contradicts the fundamental values of a free and democratic society, the Federal Council wrote in the message adopted on Friday. Currently, displaying such symbols is a criminal offense only if the associated ideology is promoted at the same time.

Not only the swastika and the Hitler salute are to be banned, but also modified symbols, such as gestures, greetings, and tattoos. The internet and audiovisual media are also to be considered public spaces.

Relevant numerical codes, however—such as 88—are to be exempted due to their ambiguity. The bill was amended on this point following the consultation process. Exceptions also apply for educational, scientific, or artistic purposes.