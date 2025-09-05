After his meeting with US government representatives in Washington, Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin expressed his optimism on Platform X. (archive image) Keystone

Switzerland is seeking a diplomatic solution to the customs dispute with the USA. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin spoke of "constructive meetings" in Washington - but there were no concrete results.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin held talks with US government representatives in Washington.

The background to this is the customs dispute after the USA, under President Trump, imposed 39% import duties on Swiss products in August.

Switzerland presented a new offer, but no concrete results have yet been announced.

The Minister of Economic Affairs is now back in Switzerland. Show more

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin has returned from his trip to the USA. He had previously reported on "constructive meetings" with US government representatives in Washington. He was accompanied by Helene Budliger-Artieda, the State Secretary for Economic Affairs.

Parmelin and Budliger-Artieda have been back in Switzerland since Saturday morning, the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) said on Saturday at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. For reasons of negotiating tactics, no details are currently available on the content of the various talks.

Switzerland sees good opportunities for both countries and wants to strengthen the partnership, Parmelin wrote on Platform X after the talks on Saturday night.

I held constructive meetings in Washington with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent & Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Switzerland sees real opportunity ahead for both countries and is committed to deepening our economic partnership. pic.twitter.com/mJWKvs0dJ5 — Guy Parmelin (@ParmelinG) September 5, 2025

Parmelin met with Trade Minister Howard Lutnick, Finance Minister Scott Bessent and Trade Commissioner Jamieson Greer. He had traveled to Washington on Friday night. The talks are part of the second round of negotiations in the customs dispute with the USA.

After a meeting with Lutnick on Friday, Parmelin had not commented on the progress of the talks. When asked by Swiss television SRF, he merely explained that things had gone as they had. Lutnick had previously emphasized to "Bloomberg TV" that he was not optimistic. Switzerland earns a lot of money in the USA with its pharmaceutical products, he added.

Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis had told the Keystone-SDA news agency at an event that Switzerland had prepared an "optimized offer" to the USA. Parmelin put this on the table in Washington. The government has not yet disclosed any details.

Pre-loaded talks

The new round of negotiations became necessary after US President Donald Trump imposed import tariffs of 39% on numerous Swiss products at the beginning of August. A few days later, President Karin Keller-Sutter and Parmelin traveled to Washington without achieving any results.

Prior to this, on July 31, Keller-Sutter had spoken to Trump on the phone. He had blamed Switzerland for a trade deficit of 40 billion. She did not accept this. "I represented Switzerland's interests here," said Keller-Sutter.

On the phone, Trump told her very quickly that the trade deficit with Switzerland would justify a tariff of at least 30 percent.

The US tariff policy hits Switzerland particularly hard. At 39 percent, the rate is significantly higher than the EU, for example, which gets off comparatively lightly at 15 percent.