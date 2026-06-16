Swiss President Guy Parmelin met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Evian to discuss negotiations on a free trade agreement. He had traveled to the French city on Lake Geneva on Tuesday for the G7 summit’s gala dinner.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) both expressed their commitment to pursuing a comprehensive free trade agreement between their two countries.

“If we could strategically bring the negotiations on a free trade agreement to a successful conclusion, that would send a strong signal,” Parmelin said before their roughly half-hour conversation. “That’s why I wanted to speak with you,” Starmer replied.

According to Parmelin, the talks are heading in the right direction, but the final stretch is the most difficult. Starmer expressed optimism.

Following Brexit—the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union—Bern and London had concluded a trade agreement in 2019 to safeguard their mutual rights and obligations. Since then, the two countries have been working toward a comprehensive free trade agreement. Negotiations began in 2023.

Exactly five years to the day, after he had hosted then-U.S. President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva for their bilateral summit, Parmelin once again found himself in the immediate vicinity of the world’s leading politicians—even though Switzerland was not officially invited to this year’s G7 summit in Evian.

On Tuesday evening, before the gala dinner, Parmelin welcomed U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and was also able to speak with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz for a few minutes.