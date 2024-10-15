  1. Residential Customers
Media conference at 2 p.m. Parmelin presents arguments for changes to tenancy law

SDA

15.10.2024 - 14:04

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin will present two proposals for changes to tenancy law to the public today at 2 pm.

15.10.2024, 14:04

15.10.2024, 14:32

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Today at 2 p.m. in Bern, Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin will present two proposals to amend tenancy law, which will be put to the vote on November 24.
  • The first bill is intended to prevent subletting abuses in times of housing shortages.
  • The second bill concerns terminations for personal use.
Show more

Changes to tenancy law are intended to prevent subletting abuses and make it easier to use properties for personal use. The Federal Council supports two bills on tenancy law that will be put to the vote on November 24.

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin presented the Federal Council's arguments to the media in Bern today. One bill introduces stricter rules for the subletting of residential and commercial premises. These are intended to prevent subletting abuses in times of housing shortages, such as rentals on internet platforms.

The second bill concerns terminations for personal use. Owners should be able to terminate leased premises that they need themselves more easily. Currently, "urgent" personal use can be claimed in certain cases. A "significant and current" personal requirement would now be sufficient.

The two bills were drafted by Parliament; the Federal Council initially did not consider the requested changes necessary. However, following the Council's decisions, it is now responsible for them.

SDA

