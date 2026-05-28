Polish President Karol Nawrocki's state visit to Switzerland took him to the canton of Vaud on Thursday. Together with President Guy Parmelin, he visited the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, among other places.

After the guided tour of the museum, the Polish President's state visit continues with a boat trip on Lake Geneva (on the right, Polish President Nawrocki accompanied by President Parmelin).

The two presidents were received on the campus of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) by the university's president, Anna Fontcuberta i Morral. Among other things, they visited a prototype workshop for students.

The Swiss-Polish delegation then made their way to Morges Castle, where the Ignacy Jan Paderewski Museum is located. The famous Polish pianist, composer, philanthropist and statesman (1860 to 1941) spent more than half of his life on the shores of Lake Geneva.

The President's visit continued at midday with a boat trip on the lake, where they were received by Stéphane Montangero, President of the Vaud Cantonal Parliament.

The presidents' visit - both accompanied by their wives - ended at a vineyard in Chexbres over lunch with a view of Lavaux.

The Polish President arrived in Switzerland on Wednesday for a two-day visit. Speaking to the media, both Nawrocki and Parmelin emphasized the good relations between Poland and Switzerland.

The talks focused in particular on economic relations between Bern and Warsaw, as Poland is Switzerland's most important trading partner in East-Central Europe. Last year, the volume of trade amounted to almost CHF 6.5 billion.