Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin and EU Commissioner Ekaterina Zakharieva have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation between Switzerland and the EU in the areas of research and education. Keystone

Switzerland is associated with the European research program Horizon Europe with retroactive effect from 1 January 2025. Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin signed a bilateral agreement to this effect on Monday together with EU Commissioner Ekaterina Zakharieva.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The signature is a "strong sign" of cooperation between Switzerland and the EU, said Research Minister Parmelin at a media event in Bern at the signing ceremony. With the signature, Switzerland is also associated with the Euratom program and the Digital Europe Programme (DEP).

It will also enable Switzerland to work on the Iter nuclear fusion reactor from 2026 and be associated with the Erasmus plus education and mobility program from 2027.

The agreement is part of the package of agreements between Switzerland and the European Union (EU). It was negotiated last year and is intended to update and expand bilateral relations.

The agreement is now being provisionally applied. It will enter into force following successful ratification.