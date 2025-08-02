  1. Residential Customers
"Will try everything" Parmelin: Switzerland will prepare an offer to the USA

SDA

2.8.2025 - 19:53

Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin wants to travel to the USA at short notice if necessary.
The Federal Council still wants to avert the announced US tariffs of 39 percent. According to Guy Parmelin, there will be another offer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • From August 7, the USA wants to impose tariffs of 39 percent on goods from Switzerland.
  • According to Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, Switzerland will submit a further offer in order to avert the high tariffs.
  • He still hopes to influence President Donald Trump's decision.
Show more

"We are trying to understand what was lacking," Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin told the French-speaking Swiss radio station RTS about the negotiations following the imposition of 39% tariffs on Swiss exports to the USA. He said he still hoped to influence President Donald Trump's decision.

"The Federal Council can hold a meeting at any time. It will find out very quickly what the issue is, what problem the US President's decision was based on," said Parmelin. And: "We will do everything we can to show our goodwill and revise our offer."

Following the draft declaration of intent agreed between Switzerland and the USA and approved by the College on July 4, the Federal Council was confident that a positive outcome would be achieved. This declaration, which came about after months of talks, had been negotiated in good faith, said Parmelin. He was prepared to travel to the USA if they so requested.

