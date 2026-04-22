Of all the species recorded, gray parrots showed the strongest tendency to use names correctly. Keystone (Symbolbild)

"Hello Polly" is more than just parroting: a study shows that parrots use human and animal names in a targeted manner. They seem to partially grasp the meaning of the words.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A study analyzes the abilities of 884 birds and shows that many parrots learn and use names.

The animals use names specifically in the right context, combine them with words and sometimes even name objects correctly.

The research indicates that parrots partially understand meanings, but leaves open whether they also exhibit this behavior in the wild. Show more

Parrots surprise us with language-like abilities: They learn names, use them purposefully and show an amazing understanding of context, a study shows. The abilities of 884 birds were documented by their keepers, reports a research team from the USA and Austria in the specialist journal "Plos One".

According to the owners surveyed, around 47 percent of the animals used names. Over 800 statements with proper names were documented and analyzed by the research team. "First, we investigated whether they can learn names at all - i.e. the sounds. Then whether they use them in the right context. And finally, whether they really only use a name for a specific individual," said Austrian behavioral biologist and sound researcher Marisa Hoeschele in a statement from the Austrian Academy of Sciences.

Parrots greet other pets

The result: There are several parrots that learn individual names from humans or other pets such as dogs and can use them in specific contexts - for example when greeting or saying goodbye. This indicates that the animals at least partially grasp the meaning of the words.

The study also documented more complex abilities. 96 animals combined a name with other words, such as "Hello Polly". At least 26 birds used nicknames with clear variations such as "Quince" and "The Quincenator". Four of the parrots were also able to correctly name objects such as the voice assistant "Alexa".

Open questions for the wild

Of all the species recorded, gray parrots showed the strongest tendency to use names correctly. Nevertheless, there are differences to the use of human names: many parrots use their own name when greeting others, when they are looking for attention or want something - as in "Polly wants a cracker".

Whether birds in the wild use similar names remains an open question: "The important thing is that parrots can understand that you give names. If they understand this fundamentally, they might also be able to use it in the wild," says Hoeschele. However, identifying and observing individual animals is particularly difficult there.