Infertility affects one in seven couples worldwide who wish to have children. Numerous factors are being discussed as causes. Danish scientists have now identified possible gender-specific reasons.

For example, exposure to particulate matter over several years is likely to affect male fertility, whereas exposure to noise affects women. "Infertility is defined as the failure to conceive after one year of regular sexual contact without contraception.

Especially since the 1980s, the use of various reproductive medical techniques has increased significantly. More than ten million children have been born this way," wrote Mette Sorensen from the Danish Cancer Institute (Copenhagen) and her co-authors recently in the prestigious British Medical Journal.

Most of the recognized risk factors for infertility are the same for men and women: increasing age (fertility declines rapidly in women after the age of 30), tobacco consumption, alcohol, obesity, sexually transmitted diseases and severe underweight. Various environmental factors such as air pollution, pesticides and radiation exposure have also been suspected.

As part of the scientific study, the Danish scientists focused on two environmental factors that have rarely been mentioned in this context to date: Particulate matter and noise pollution in the living environment. They extracted data from a Danish register on 526,056 men and 377,850 women aged between 30 and 45 and with fewer than two children in partnerships between 2000 and 2017. The place of residence was included in the analysis along with the local particulate matter pollution (particle size smaller than 2.5 micrometers) and the local noise levels.

Particulate matter had no clear effect on women

The results indicate a different significance of the two risk factors for men and women. The scientists: "Over an average period of up to 4.3 years, infertility was diagnosed in 16,172 men and 22,672 women. An average increase in particulate matter (PM2.5) over five years was strongly associated with an increased risk of infertility by a factor of 1.24 in men aged between 30 and 36.9 years and between 37 and 45 years (...)." The curve increased fairly consistently with particulate matter pollution, as a graph clearly shows. No such association was found for noise pollution among men overall, but to a lesser extent among older people (37 to 45 years).

On the other hand, particulate matter apparently had no clear effect on women. On the other hand, long-term exposure to traffic noise at the place of residence with an average higher noise level of plus 10.2 decibels had a 14 percent higher risk of infertility in women. However, this was only noticeable in the over 35 age group.

"If these results can be confirmed by future studies, they could help decision-makers to take countermeasures and set appropriate priorities to protect the general population from these exposures," the scientists stated in their concluding statement.

