Pascal Grieder will become the new head of Swiss Post on November 1. The Board of Directors has appointed the former head of Salt Mobile to succeed Roberto Cirillo, who left the company at the end of March.

The 48-year-old Pascal Grieder will become the new head of Swiss Post on November 1. He brings many years of management experience from the Swiss digital economy to Swiss Post, according to a press release issued by Swiss Post on Wednesday: Grieder led Salt Mobile AG as CEO from 2018 to 2023. Prior to this, he built up digital business models as Managing Partner of Digital McKinsey Switzerland.

According to the press release, the Basel native is currently responsible for sales and product management at German company 1&1 Telecommunications SE.

Roberto Cirillo announced his resignation as CEO of Swiss Post in January. At the time, he said that after six years and the conclusion of the 2021 to 2024 strategy period, he wanted to hand over the management of the Group to a new generation. He will leave Swiss Post at the end of March and will still be available for special tasks until the end of July 2025.

Alex Glanzmann is currently managing the company ad interim.