A passenger goes berserk at Zurich Airport and ends up biting a police officer on the arm. (symbolic image) Bild: sda

Violence in Swiss air traffic has been on the rise for years. This is also shown by an incident at Zurich Airport. A woman went completely berserk there - and bit a police officer on the arm.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A female passenger goes berserk at Zurich Airport and ends up biting a police officer on the arm.

She was sentenced to CHF 2,700 by summary penalty order for violence and threats against authorities and officials. She also had to pay 800 francs in legal costs.

Incidents involving aggressive passengers have been on the rise in Swiss aviation for years. Show more

There has been an increasing number of violations in Swiss aviation in recent years, particularly by passengers. The Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA) has registered significantly more incidents involving swearing, excessive drinking or violent passengers. Compared to the previous year, such violations increased by 17 percent in 2025, as the Bazl explained to "CH Media".

The incidents occur not only in the air, but also on the ground, as a particularly blatant case from Zurich Airport shows. In August 2024, an unruly Swiss woman went so berserk in Dock E that the police had to be called to de-escalate the situation. This was reported by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, citing a now available penalty order.

Woman has to pay 3,500 francs

But there was no question of de-escalation: According to the report, the woman resisted so violently that she "had to be led to the ground and restrained there". The passenger was finally carried from the finger dock onto the tarmac to a police vehicle.

It is further reported that she kicked at the police officer and finally bit him on the arm. The latter suffered bite marks and slight swelling.

The 32-year-old was detained until 1 a.m. and was charged with violence and threatening the authorities and officers. She was later convicted by summary penalty order: She has to pay 90 daily rates of 30 francs each. In addition to these 2,700 francs, there are also 800 francs in legal costs. The penalty order is legally binding because the woman from the canton of Zurich accepted it.