On November 4, 2023, the Spirit of Discovery was caught in a storm - one person was fatally injured. Image: IMAGO/imagebroker

On November 4, 2023, the cruise ship Spirit of Discovery is caught in a storm in the Atlantic Ocean. As an initial report now reveals, one person lost their life.

Andreas Lunghi

No time? blue News summarizes for you On November 4, 2023, the Spirit of Discovery was caught in a storm in the Bay of Biscay.

As an interim report reveals, the ship lost propulsion and was hit by high waves.

More than 100 people suffered injuries, eight of whom were seriously injured - one of them fatally.

The shipping company apologizes and expresses its condolences to the families affected. Show more

A 14-day cruise from Portsmouth to the Canary Islands almost ended in disaster a year ago. In the Bay of Biscay in the Atlantic Ocean between France and Spain, the weather changed and the cruise ship was hit by high waves.

Passengers told the BBC at the time that the ship came to a standstill and carried out a safety maneuver. The waves were so high that people and tables fell over.

The British Marine Accident Investigation Branch launched an investigation. It has now published a first interim report revealing the dramatic hours on the "Spirit of Discovery".

Standstill overnight

After the trip to Las Palmas was canceled due to the weather conditions, the crew wanted to head for La Coruña. However, the port there was also closed due to the weather, as the British newspaper "Daily Mail" reports.

The crew then decided to return to Portsmouth when the ship came to a standstill in the Bay of Biscay and tilted to the left after a safety system was activated due to the stormy weather.

The crew tried to restart the propulsion system while the ship was hit by nine-meter-high waves. The cruise ship is said to have drifted in the storm for around 15 hours without propulsion.

The passengers were helplessly exposed to the force of nature and were asked to stay in their cabins. The dining room was used by the crew to care for the injured.

More than 100 passengers were injured, eight of them seriously. They were taken to hospital on their return to Portsmouth. One person succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Shipping company apologizes

According to the Daily Mail, the shipping company Saga apologized after the events with a statement: "The Spirit of Discovery was safe at all times, but people were injured due to the violent storm. They were cared for by our medical staff. We apologize to those affected, who are back home after returning to calm seas."

After the interim report was published, a PR officer expressed her condolences to the victim's family on behalf of the shipping company. Saga will also continue to support the British Marine Accident Investigation Authority with the investigation.

