A passenger went missing from the cruise ship Ruby Princess after the ship docked in San Francisco.
Princess Cruises, in cooperation with local authorities, has initiated extensive search efforts to locate the 72-year-old solo traveler.
Despite thorough searches and a review of video surveillance footage, the man's whereabouts remain unclear, writes "rtl.de".
Every year, 20 people disappear from cruise ships
The five-day journey along the west coast of Mexico was supposed to be a relaxing time for the passengers.
But the accident occurred on the return journey to the USA. The shipping company explained that after ruling out other possibilities, the incident is being treated as a man-overboard case. Condolences were expressed to the relatives and friends of the missing man.