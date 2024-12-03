  1. Residential Customers
Investigation underway Passenger disappears without a trace on cruise ship

3.12.2024 - 18:04

A passenger is missing from the cruise ship Ruby Red. The investigation is in full swing (archive image).
A passenger is missing from the cruise ship Ruby Red. The investigation is in full swing (archive image).
A passenger is missing from a cruise ship. Extensive search operations and investigations are underway. The shipping company is working closely with the authorities.

03.12.2024, 18:07

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 72-year-old single traveler has been missing since the return journey of the cruise ship Ruby Princess.
  • Search operations and investigations are in full swing.
  • Following searches and a review of video footage, the authorities believe that the man may have gone overboard.
  • Every year, around 20 people disappear from cruise ships, whether due to accidents or other circumstances.
A passenger went missing from the cruise ship Ruby Princess after the ship docked in San Francisco.

Princess Cruises, in cooperation with local authorities, has initiated extensive search efforts to locate the 72-year-old solo traveler.

Despite thorough searches and a review of video surveillance footage, the man's whereabouts remain unclear, writes "rtl.de".

Every year, 20 people disappear from cruise ships

The five-day journey along the west coast of Mexico was supposed to be a relaxing time for the passengers.

But the accident occurred on the return journey to the USA. The shipping company explained that after ruling out other possibilities, the incident is being treated as a man-overboard case. Condolences were expressed to the relatives and friends of the missing man.

Vacations at sea. These new cruise ships will set sail in 2025

Vacations at seaThese new cruise ships will set sail in 2025

Every year, around 20 people disappear from cruise ships, whether by accident or otherwise.

One well-known case in Germany is that of Daniel Küblböck, who went overboard during a cruise in 2018 and whose body was never found.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

Suicidal thoughts? Find help here:

  • These services are available around the clock for people in suicidal crises and for those around them.
  • Dargebotene Hand counseling hotline: Telephone number 143 or www.143.ch
  • Pro Juventute counseling hotline (for children and young people): Telephone number 147 or www.147.ch
  • Further addresses and information: www.reden-kann-retten.ch
  • Addresses for people who have lost someone to suicide:

    Refugium: Association for bereaved people after suicide

    Sea of fog: Perspectives after the suicide of a parent
