A flight from New York to Milan had to be turned back after a passenger on board caused considerable unrest.

American Airlines Flight 198 took off from JFK Airport on Monday evening, but after about four hours the captain decided to turn the plane back. The reason: a passenger who did not comply with safety regulations and tried to get into the cockpit.

The incident began when the man tried to sit at the emergency exit with a child, which is not permitted for safety reasons. When the flight attendants pointed this out to him, he reacted angrily.

The situation escalated when the passenger's requested meal was not available.

Unrest on board

Fellow passengers reported a scuffle at the back of the plane. Krystie Tomlinson, a passenger, said: "They asked if there were any police or army personnel on board who could help." The man finally stormed through the cabin and tried to reach the pilot's cabin.

Michael Scigliano, another passenger, described the situation as "frightening". At first it was said that there were technical problems, but the captain explained the real cause to the passengers: "I'm sorry that this happened. The situation was no longer under control."

The American Airlines plane had been en route for two hours when it had to return to New York because of a rioting passenger. Screenshot Flightradar 24

Return to New York

The plane landed back in New York at 3 am. Security forces escorted the angry passenger off the plane. According to the CBS news portal, no charges were brought against the man.

American Airlines commented on the incident: "The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority and we thank our customers for their understanding," the airline said in a statement.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI*.

