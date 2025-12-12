Customs officials at Frankfurt Airport found almost 11,300 rough diamonds on a traveler from Angola. The 53-year-old had hidden them in the false bottom of his hand luggage suitcase, according to the Frankfurt am Main Customs Investigation Office on Friday. The precious stones were noticed during the security check on Thursday.
Because the man could not produce a certificate for the rough diamonds and had not declared them, the gemstones were confiscated and counted manually by customs officials. The value of the diamonds was initially unclear and had to be determined by an expert. The 53-year-old was brought before an investigating judge on Thursday, who ordered him to be remanded in custody.
A Kimberly certificate is required to import rough diamonds into the European Union. This certifies that the gemstones are not so-called blood diamonds. These illegally mined diamonds have often been used to finance civil wars on the African continent since the 1990s. As a result, an international certification system was agreed upon.