In Lithuania, a routine flight from Warsaw to Vilnius ended with an unintentional break in the snow: a LOT Polish Airlines plane was unable to taxi to the gate on its own after landing.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you A LOT Polish Airlines plane landed safely in Vilnius, Lithuania, on November 25, 2025.

After landing, however, the aircraft was unable to taxi directly to its designated stand.

The reason for the delay was that the aircraft skidded, skidded off the runway and got stuck in the snow. Show more

A LOT Polish Airlines plane lands successfully on the snow-covered runway on November 25. On the way to the parking area, however, the plane veers off course. In the curve, it rolls straight ahead and gets stuck on the white grass.

You can see the slide and the subsequent rescue operation in the video. This much in advance: there were no injuries.

