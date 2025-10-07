New footage from security cameras at LaGuardia Airport shows two Delta planes colliding on the tarmac. The investigation is ongoing - so far it is unclear how this happened and who is responsible.

Luna Pauli

No time? blue News summarizes for you On October 1, there was a minor collision between two regional jets on the taxiway at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

One crew member suffered a knee injury and received medical treatment.

It is not yet clear which aircraft was responsible for the collision. Show more

On Wednesday evening, October 1, there was a collision between two Delta regional jets at New York's LaGuardia Airport. The two aircraft of Delta partner Endeavor Air, both CRJ-900s, collided while taxiing on the taxiway at low speed.

One of the jets had just landed from Charlotte in the US state of North Carolina when the plane, which was due to take off for Roanoke in the state of Virginia, grazed the cockpit front of the arriving aircraft with its right wingtip.

One injured - cause under investigation

According to the airport operator, Port Authority, one flight attendant was injured in the knee and taken to hospital. All other passengers were uninjured. The 85 passengers on both flights were taken to the terminal and looked after by the airline. Delta stated that the safety of passengers and employees was its top priority. The airline is working closely with the authorities to determine the cause of the incident. Flight operations at LaGuardia Airport were not affected by the collision.

