A Frontier Airlines passenger plane caught fire on landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, USA. An observer captured the landing on video.

Stéphanie Süess

No time? blue News summarizes for you Frontier Airlines Flight 1326 caught fire on landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

The plane had flown from San Diego, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday.

Upon landing in Las Vegas, the tires of the Airbus A321-211 burst and a fire broke out in the landing gear under the fuselage of the aircraft. Show more

A Frontier Airline plane flew from San Diego, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. During the hard landing on runway 26L at Harry Reid International Airport, the tires of the Airbus A321-211 blew out and a fire broke out in the landing gear under the fuselage. This was reported by the airport operators.

An observer captured the fiery landing in a video and shared it on X.

The Clark County Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire quickly after the Airbus came to a halt. All 190 passengers and the airline's seven crew members were evacuated via stairs. All were uninjured.

Las Vegas airport is one of the busiest in the world. The cause of the incident is still unclear and is now being investigated, according to the airline Frontier.

