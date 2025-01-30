The rescue operation on the Potomac River is underway. Picture: Keystone/EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

An airplane and a helicopter collide over the US capital. Dozens of people were on board the passenger plane and the helicopter.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A passenger plane has collided with a US military helicopter in a mid-air accident near the US capital airport in Washington.

There were apparently 60 passengers and four crew members on board the plane.

The total number of people on board the two aircraft and the extent of the accident initially remained unclear.

A passenger plane with 64 people on board has collided in mid-air with a US military helicopter in a plane crash near the US capital's airport in Washington.

According to the FAA, the aircraft was a Bombardier CRJ700 from American Airlines, which had come from the state of Kansas. The airline told CNN that there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board. There was initially no information about possible victims.

According to the FAA, the helicopter was a Sikorsky H-60, a model from a family of military multi-purpose helicopters. A well-known variant of this type is the Black Hawk.

Helicopter was on a training flight

According to media reports, the helicopter was on a training flight. This was reported by CNN, among others, citing a spokeswoman for the Joint Task Force of the Capital Region.

It was unclear where the helicopter had taken off from. The broadcaster reported, citing an official from the Ministry of Defense, that there were three people on board. As politicians and high-ranking military personnel often travel in helicopters over the US capital, the official made it clear that there were no "VIPs" on board. There was initially no information about possible victims.

The extent of the accident initially remained unclear. "There is no confirmed information on the number of victims," Washington police told X. A large-scale rescue operation is underway. According to NBC News, the Federal Bureau of Investigation stated that there was no evidence of criminality or terrorism.

Emergency response at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday night. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Airport closed

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was closed after the crash on Wednesday evening (local time). This was announced by the responsible fire department and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

The fire department spoke of a crash "near the Potomac River". Fire department boats were on site. It has been very cold in Washington recently. The river on which the US capital is located was frozen in parts.

Joint MPD and @dcfireems statement on current search and rescue operation underway in the Potomac River. pic.twitter.com/jlyUs0m8Ho — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 30, 2025

"All take-offs and landings have been stopped at DCA," the airport explained on Platform X. The terminal will remain open for the time being. Further information will be provided shortly.

All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update. — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) January 30, 2025

A video went viral on X showing a large fireball. It was not initially possible to clarify whether this was actually the aircraft in question.

Trump: "May God bless their souls"

US President Donald Trump wants to provide information on further developments as soon as possible. This was announced by White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt on X. "May God bless their souls", the statement continued. Trump also thanked the rescue workers for their "great work".

Earlier, Trump's deputy J.D. Vance had already spoken out. "Please pray for everyone involved in the collision near Reagan Airport tonight," the Vice President wrote on X. "We are monitoring the situation, but let's hope for the best first."

Kristi Noem, head of the Department of Homeland Security, promised extensive help with the rescue efforts. "We are deploying all available US Coast Guard resources to search and rescue efforts in this horrific incident," she wrote on Platform X. It added that the situation was being monitored and that it was ready to support the local emergency services. "We pray for the victims and the rescue workers."

We are deploying every available US Coast Guard resource for search and rescue efforts in this horrific incident at DCA. We are actively monitoring the situation & stand ready to support local responders.



Praying for the victims and first responders. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) January 30, 2025

