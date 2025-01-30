Emergency response at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Wednesday evening. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In the middle of the week, a serious mid-air collision occurs over the US capital. Dozens of people were on board the passenger plane and the helicopter.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A passenger plane has collided with a US military helicopter in mid-air in a plane crash near the US capital airport in Washington.

There were apparently 60 passengers and four crew members on board the plane.

The total number of people on board the two aircraft and the extent of the accident initially remained unclear.

The US capital airport in Washington has been closed. Show more

A passenger plane collided with a US military helicopter in mid-air in an aircraft accident near the US capital airport in Washington. This was reported by the FAA. According to the report, it was a Bombardier CRJ700 aircraft operated by American Airlines, which was coming from the state of Kansas. The airline told CNN that there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board.

According to the FAA, the helicopter was a Sikorsky H-60, a model from a family of military multi-purpose helicopters. A well-known variant of this type is the Black Hawk. It has room for about a dozen passengers.

It initially remained unclear how many people were on board the two aircraft and the extent of the accident. "There is no confirmed information on the number of victims," said the Washington police at X. A large-scale rescue operation is underway. According to NBC News, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said there was no evidence of criminality or terrorism.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport was closed after the crash on Wednesday evening (local time). This was announced by the responsible fire department and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The fire department spoke of a crash "near the Potomac River". Fire department boats were on site. It has been very cold in Washington recently. The river on which the US capital is located was frozen in parts.

Joint MPD and @dcfireems statement on current search and rescue operation underway in the Potomac River. pic.twitter.com/jlyUs0m8Ho — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 30, 2025

"All take-offs and landings have been stopped at DCA," the airport explained on Platform X. The terminal will remain open for the time being. Further information will be provided shortly.

All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update. — Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) January 30, 2025

A video went viral on X showing a large fireball. It was not initially possible to clarify whether this was actually the aircraft in question.

