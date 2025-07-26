  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Near-collision with US fighter plane? Passenger plane suddenly descends - two people injured

dpa

26.7.2025 - 07:18

A plane of the US airline Southwest Airlines suddenly went into a descent - two crew members were injured. (archive photo)
A plane of the US airline Southwest Airlines suddenly went into a descent - two crew members were injured. (archive photo)
dpa

Scary moment shortly after take-off: an airplane suddenly descends over California. An alarm had previously been triggered.

DPA

26.07.2025, 07:18

26.07.2025, 07:21

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There was an incident in the air in the US state of California on Friday.
  • Due to a sudden descent, two crew members were injured.
  • Apparently a fighter plane was in the vicinity.
Show more

Two flight attendants were injured when a passenger plane of the US airline Southwest Airlines suddenly started to descend in California. The crew changed course on Friday (local time) in response to a warning that another aircraft was in the vicinity, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The incident is being investigated.

According to Flightradar24, the Boeing 737 temporarily descended by around 150 meters after a scheduled climb before regaining altitude. According to CNN, there was a fighter plane in the vicinity, which may have triggered the alarm.

According to the New York Times, a spokesman for Hollywood Burbank Airport said there was no evidence of a near-miss in the airspace above the airport.

According to the airline, the plane continued its flight from Hollywood Burbank Airport in southern California to Las Vegas in the state of Nevada. It landed there without incident. The airline said it was not aware of any injured passengers, but two flight attendants were being treated for injuries.

More from the department

Latest news. Zurich police stop burglars in gun shop

Latest newsZurich police stop burglars in gun shop

USA. Plane in descent - Two people injured

USAPlane in descent - Two people injured

Fire, fire. Company building in Breitenbach SO in danger of collapsing after explosions

Fire, fireCompany building in Breitenbach SO in danger of collapsing after explosions