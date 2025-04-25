A man has been stabbed to death in the New York subway. (symbolic image) Bild: Marc A. Hermann

A man has been stabbed to death in the New York subway. An argument with another passenger, who had stepped on the man's feet, is said to have triggered the attack.

DPA dpa

A man has been stabbed to death in New York during the morning rush hour.

It was preceded by an argument with another passenger.

Police were looking for the other passenger, described as a man about 20 or 30 years old, dressed in black and wearing black headphones. Show more

A man was stabbed to death in the middle of the morning rush hour in New York on Friday. According to the police, it was after an argument with another passenger who had stepped on the man's feet. It was the first homicide on the subway this year.

The emergency call from the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall subway station in Lower Manhattan was received shortly after 8.30 am. Police and paramedics found the 38-year-old victim unconscious with several stab wounds to his upper body. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later. Police were looking for the other passenger, who they described as a man about 20 or 30 years old, dressed in black and wearing black headphones.

Argument on the train

Police said the two men got into an argument on a train after the other man stepped on the victim's feet. The perpetrator stabbed the victim on the train and in the subway station after the two got off.

New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch recently announced that there had been no homicides on public transportation in the first three months of the year for the first time in seven years. From January to March, crime on the subway fell to its second-lowest level in 27 years.