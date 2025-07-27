A passenger train has derailed in Baden-Württemberg D. There were three fatalities and numerous injuries.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A regional train has derailed in the district of Biberach in south-eastern Baden-Württemberg.

According to the police, three people were killed. Numerous people were also injured.

A thunderstorm had previously hit the region. It is not yet known whether the accident is related to this. Show more

Three people have died in the train accident in the south-east of Baden-Württemberg. A police spokesman said at the scene of the accident. Other passengers were seriously injured. In total, at least 34 people were injured, as the German Press Agency learned from security sources. The cause of the accident was initially unclear.

At least two carriages of a regional train partially derailed near Riedlingen D in the early evening. The train was on its way from Sigmaringen to Ulm. Initial photos of the scene of the accident showed wagons of a yellow and white train lying on their sides on a wooded stretch of track.

There had previously been a storm in the region. It is not yet known whether the accident is related to this. A spokeswoman for the Ulm police headquarters said that a possible connection was being investigated.

According to the German Weather Service, thunderstorms moved across the region in the early evening hours. Locally, 30 to 40 liters per square meter fell in a short time, said meteorologist Dominik Smieskol in Munich. However, the DWD does not have a measuring station at the exact location of the accident to be able to provide concrete information.

Photos show broken branches, and an axle of the train was apparently torn off in the accident and lies a few meters away on the edge of the track bed.