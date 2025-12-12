A Cathay Pacific plane takes off in Hong Kong - there was an incident on a flight to the metropolis. Archive picture: KEYSTONE

Scary moment at an altitude of thousands of meters: a man allegedly tried to open the cabin door of an aircraft. What the suspect is now facing.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A passenger on a flight from Boston to Hong Kong tried to open the cabin door to the plane. As the Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific confirmed on request, the incident happened on flight CX811.

It had taken off from the US East Coast city the day before yesterday. According to the airline, cabin crew immediately responded to the situation, checked the door to ensure it was securely locked and reported the incident to the relevant authorities and police.

No passengers or crew members were injured. The plane landed "safely" in Hong Kong early yesterday morning, according to Cathay Pacific.

Question about motive

The airline did not provide further details about the suspected passenger when asked. The Hong Kong newspaper "South China Morning Post" reported, with reference to the police, that the suspect was a 20-year-old man from China. He is now accused of violating aviation safety regulations.

It remains unclear why the man allegedly tried to open the door. According to the regulation, anyone on board an aircraft who deliberately tampers with or interferes with aircraft components, devices or equipment or systems installed in the aircraft is committing a criminal offense.

If convicted in criminal proceedings, they could face a maximum sentence of two years in prison and a fine of 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (around 5,100 Swiss francs).