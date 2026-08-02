A dispute at the check-in counter at Nuremberg Airport escalated. Eleven passengers were ultimately not allowed to board the flight. In Switzerland, too, there are recurring problems with unruly passengers.

At Nuremberg Airport, eleven passengers were barred from their flight following a brawl at the check-in counter. (File photo)

Incident in Nuremberg Passengers get into a fight at check-in — and are barred from boarding the flight

Here's what it's all about At Nuremberg Airport, two groups got into an argument and eventually a fight over their place in the check-in line.

Eleven unruly passengers were not allowed to board the flight.

Unruly passengers are causing problems in Switzerland as well. In 2025, the number of reported cases rose sharply. Summary created with

It was all about a spot in line: At the Nuremberg Airport, an argument at the check-in counter escalated to such an extent that the police had to intervene, and nearly a dozen passengers were barred from the flight.

As the Nuremberg Police Headquarters reports, two groups totaling about 20 people initially got into a verbal altercation on Friday evening over a dispute regarding a parking spot. As the situation escalated, a 29-year-old struck a 43-year-old in the face, leading to a physical altercation between the two groups.

Although none of the people involved required hospital treatment, most were still unable to board the flight. Eleven passengers were not allowed to board the flight. Airlines are permitted to deny passengers boarding if there are legitimate safety concerns.

More Incidents in Switzerland

In Switzerland, too, unruly passengers are repeatedly causing problems in air travel. According to the Federal Office of Civil Aviation (FOCA), the number of such incidents rose sharply in 2025. A total of 2,000 cases were reported, representing a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Passengers referred to as “unruly passengers” behave aggressively or violently toward other passengers or the crew, damage the aircraft, or cause disturbances at the airport. According to the FOCA, this aggressive behavior is usually caused by alcohol, drugs, or medication. As a result, they endanger safety both on the ground and in the air.