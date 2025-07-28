  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Denver Passengers have to evacuate smoking plane via emergency slide

dpa

28.7.2025 - 04:44

Passengers leave an American Airlines plane via the emergency chute at Denver Airport. leave plane via emergency chute/Denver
Passengers leave an American Airlines plane via the emergency chute at Denver Airport. leave plane via emergency chute/Denver
Image: Screenshot Instagram @highlymigratoryfishing

After a false takeoff at Denver Airport, passengers have been evacuated from the smoking plane via an emergency chute. The Federal Aviation Administration wants to investigate the incident.

DPA

28.07.2025, 04:44

28.07.2025, 04:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • After a false take-off at Denver Airport, passengers were evacuated from the smoking plane via an emergency slide.
  • The American Airlines flight was due to take off for Miami - but the take-off procedure was aborted due to a "possible landing gear incident".
  • According to the airline, one of the passengers had to be taken to hospital with minor injuries.
  • Five people were examined on site, according to Denver International Airport.
Show more

The American Airlines flight was due to take off for Miami - but the take-off procedure was aborted due to a "possible landing gear incident", as the US aviation authority announced on Sunday. According to the Denver fire department, they extinguished a fire on the plane. According to the airline, one of the passengers had to be taken to hospital with minor injuries. Five people were examined on site, according to Denver International Airport.

According to American Airlines, there were 173 passengers and six crew members on board the Boeing 737 Max 8. "About halfway to takeoff speed, we heard a loud bang," passenger Shaun Williams told local television station Kusa-TV. "The pilot immediately started aborting the takeoff. You could feel him start to slam on the brakes," Williams said.

17-year-old Shay Armistead gave a similar account to the AP. The plane began to shake violently and drifted to the left side of the runway. "I started holding my friend's hands, I thought <Oh my God>," she said. The pilot eventually brought the plane to a halt. "It was just horrible."

A video broadcast by local media showed people with luggage and small children sliding down the inflatable slide at the front of the plane. Some passengers tripped at the end of the slide and fell onto the concrete apron. The Federal Aviation Administration wants to investigate the incident.

More from the department

Marine predators in Europe. Watch out for these sharks on your beach vacation

Marine predators in EuropeWatch out for these sharks on your beach vacation

Dozens injured, three dead. Passenger train derails in Baden Württemberg - train driver among the dead

Dozens injured, three deadPassenger train derails in Baden Württemberg - train driver among the dead

Latest. Passenger arrested for

LatestPassenger arrested for "disorderly conduct" on flight to Glasgow