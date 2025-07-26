  1. Residential Customers
US airplane suddenly descends Passengers report drama on board: "It was terrible"

dpa

Scary moment shortly after take-off: an airplane suddenly descends over California. An alarm had previously been triggered. Passengers report dramatic conditions.

DPA

26.07.2025, 13:08

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • There was an incident in the air in the US state of California on Friday.
  • Due to a sudden descent, two crew members were injured.
  • Apparently a fighter plane was in the vicinity.
Show more

Two flight attendants were injured when a passenger plane of the US airline Southwest Airlines suddenly started to descend in California. The crew changed course on Friday (local time) in response to a warning that another aircraft was in the vicinity, according to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The incident is being investigated.

According to Flightradar24, the Boeing 737 temporarily descended by around 150 meters after a planned climb before regaining altitude. According to CNN, there was a fighter plane in the vicinity, which could have triggered the alarm.

Passenger: "It was terrible"

Passengers reported dramatic conditions: "It was eight to ten seconds of free fall. It was terrible, I've never experienced anything like it", said Chris Peterson to the Reuters news agency. Another passenger, Steve Ulasewicz, spoke of a "loss of control" that was "very frightening".

Two to three minutes later, the pilot informed the passengers by announcement that the maneuver had been made to avoid a collision.

A plane of the US airline Southwest Airlines suddenly went into a descent - two crew members were injured. (archive photo)
A plane of the US airline Southwest Airlines suddenly went into a descent - two crew members were injured. (archive photo)
dpa

Problem-free landing

According to the New York Times, a spokesman for Hollywood Burbank Airport said that there was no evidence of a near-collision in the airspace above the airport.

According to the airline, the plane continued its flight from Hollywood Burbank Airport in southern California to Las Vegas in the state of Nevada. It landed there without incident. The airline said it was not aware of any injured passengers, but two flight attendants were being treated for injuries.

