Two men opened an emergency exit at Cologne airport and ran onto the tarmac to catch their missed flight to Bucharest. They were stopped and charged with trespassing.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Two men missed their Wizz Air flight in Cologne, hit an emergency button to enter the tarmac and ran after the departing plane.

They were stopped by airport staff and handed over to the police.

Criminal proceedings are now underway against both of them for trespassing, and a violation of the Aviation Security Act is being investigated. Show more

A rather unusual incident occurred on a flight operated by the low-cost airline Wizz: the Airbus A321, which was due to fly from Cologne to Bucharest, was on its way to the runway when two men ran across the tarmac waving their arms. The two Romanians had missed the plane - and tried to convince the pilot to take them on board.

A video of the incident was posted on Facebook on Saturday. "How stupid do you have to be to do something like that and believe that it actually works," commented the flight attendant community page to which the video was sent. "This won't get you on board, it will get you arrested or, even worse, sucked into an engine."

The airport police finally handed the two men over to the police. As "Bild" learned from the airport, the delayed passengers had smashed the glass of an emergency switch and pressed the button to open the door to the tarmac.

The two men have now been charged with trespassing. A violation of the Aviation Security Act is still being investigated.