The cruise ship Odyssey has been undergoing repairs in Belfast harbor for months. AP Photo/Peter Morrison/Keystone

It was only supposed to be the start of a cruise around the world. But now the passengers of the Odyssey have been stuck in Belfast Harbour for months - and are taking it with a sense of humor.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The passengers of the cruise ship Odyssey have been stranded in Belfast harbor since the end of May.

Due to technical problems, the ship has not been able to set sail as planned.

Passengers can spend the day on board, but are being taken to hotels for the night.

The head of the shipping company says that he expects the ship to be launched at the end of next week. Show more

The passengers had probably imagined the start of their journey differently. The cruise ship Odyssey was supposed to set sail from the port of Belfast on May 30th for a three-year cruise, but has not made a single meter of progress since then. Due to problems with the rudders and the gearbox, the ship has still not been able to set sail.

The adventurous passengers have paid a small fortune for their trip, one even sold his house, reports the BBC. But instead of the turquoise blue sea, the backdrop is now the port facilities of the Northern Irish city of Belfast. Passengers are allowed to stay on the ship during the day, but have to disembark in the evening and are accommodated in hotels.

A Guinness in every pub

However, the company says it is doing everything it can to "allay passengers' fears" by putting them up in hotels and planning excursions and other cruises.

Passengers are apparently making very good use of the offer. Overall, most of them are also reacting in a relaxed manner - and taking it with humor: "We keep joking that we're going to apply for a residence permit here in Belfast," Angela Theriac tells the BBC.

Her husband Stephen explains that they have at least settled in with the locals. "We ate in every restaurant and drank a Guinness in every pub," he says. "It's just part of our adventure."

"I've always wanted to live on a ship"

Holly Hennessey, who lives in Florida, is one of the people who "holed up" on board and made the city their new home.

Passengers on this cruise had the option of buying their cabin directly instead of paying a daily rate for their room as they would in a conventional hotel. This allows them to stay on board beyond the Odyssey's first three-year voyage. "I want to stay as long as I can," she said. "I've always wanted to live on a ship, and it will be a dream come true for me."

As she is traveling with her cat Captain, the self-proclaimed "cruise addict" can't leave Belfast anyway.

While the ship is being repaired, the passengers live on board during the day and are accommodated in hotels at night. AP Photo/Peter Morrison/Keystone

Things are due to start for real soon

Shipping company boss Mike Petterson explains that he expects the ship to be launched at the end of next week.

Petterson justifies the delay by saying that the Odyssey is the first "affordable" cruise ship with apartments. "When you're the first to do something, you're going to run into problems, but we're definitely getting there, and even though we're late, we're going to launch."

The passengers hope so too. Because they have certainly seen enough of the undoubtedly charming port city of Belfast by now.