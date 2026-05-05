Hantavirus: Ship passengers cannot disembark for the time being - Gallery The passengers of the cruise ship "Hondius" cannot disembark on the Cape Verde Islands. Image: dpa Hantavirus has been detected in two people. There are also other suspected cases of hantavirus on board. Image: dpa So far, three passengers of the "Hondius" have died, an elderly Dutch couple and a German. (symbolic image) Image: dpa Hantavirus: Ship passengers cannot disembark for the time being - Gallery The passengers of the cruise ship "Hondius" cannot disembark on the Cape Verde Islands. Image: dpa Hantavirus has been detected in two people. There are also other suspected cases of hantavirus on board. Image: dpa So far, three passengers of the "Hondius" have died, an elderly Dutch couple and a German. (symbolic image) Image: dpa

The passengers have been on board the "Hondius" for weeks. However, their cruise cannot end at the originally planned destination. The reason for this is the suspected outbreak of hantavirus on board.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you After several deaths and confirmed hantavirus infections, a cruise ship is not allowed to dock in Cape Verde for the time being.

The shipping company is now considering whether to continue to the Canary Islands, where further investigations could take place.

The WHO is monitoring the case and does not currently see any increased risk to the public. Show more

Following a possible outbreak of hantavirus on a small cruise ship, its passengers cannot disembark on Cape Verde as originally planned. The ship operator Oceanwide Expeditions announced that there is no confirmed destination as yet, but that an onward journey to the Canary Islands is being examined. A medical evacuation via Cape Verde, a group of islands off the west coast of Africa, is planned for three people. The ship is currently moored off the port of Praia.

Further medical examinations could take place on the Canary Islands, for example in Las Palmas on Gran Canaria or Tenerife, if the ship lands, the shipping company explained. These could take place under the supervision of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Dutch health authorities. "This has yet to be confirmed," the shipping company qualified late on Monday evening. The mood on board the "Hondius" was "calm" and the passengers were "generally calm", it said. A total of just under 150 people are on board.

The cruise ship with 61 crew members had set sail from Argentina to Cape Verde a few weeks ago. Several deaths then occurred en route. So far, three passengers of the "Hondius" have died, an elderly Dutch couple and a German.

The hantavirus was detected in the deceased Dutch woman, as the shipping company explained with reference to the WHO. Another passenger is laboratory-confirmed to have hantavirus and is being treated in an intensive care unit in South Africa. There are also suspected cases of hantavirus on board. Two crew members have fallen ill, the shipping company announced.

Infection usually via rodent faeces

Hantavirus can lead to fever and severe respiratory illnesses in humans. The kidneys are also often damaged. Infections can occur through contact with rodent excrement. According to the WHO, the pathogen is also transmitted from person to person in rare cases.

The WHO suspects that the chain of infection started with the Dutch couple, who have since died and may have been infected on land before embarking in Argentina. Van Kerkhove pointed out that many passengers on the expedition cruise had undertaken wildlife watching and similar activities. Further transmission could then have occurred on board between people, for example in cabins, said WHO expert Van Kerkhove. She did not rule out the possibility that the infections could also have come from rodents on African islands that were visited during the cruise. According to the ship operator, there were no rats on board, the WHO expert said.

In any case, the WHO sees no major risk for the general public. According to the organization, it is supporting the passengers and crew. A detailed epidemiological investigation is underway.