More than an hour after its originally scheduled departure, the plane was still on the airport tarmac. dpa (Symbolbild)

High temperatures inside the plane prompted emergency responders to intervene on the tarmac at Frankfurt Airport. The airline SunExpress has apologized. What happened?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to a failure of the air conditioning system, passengers were stranded on the plane in the heat at Frankfurt Airport—emergency responders were called to the scene.

According to police, several passengers complained of feeling unwell and required medical attention.

The airline SunExpress has apologized for the incident. According to a spokesperson, the cause was a technical malfunction in the auxiliary power unit, which, among other things, provides air conditioning while the plane is on the ground. Show more

Because the air conditioning wasn’t working properly, a SunExpress plane on the tarmac at Frankfurt Airport became extremely hot: High temperatures inside the aircraft caused by the heat led to an emergency response by rescue crews on Sunday afternoon. Several passengers on the already occupied aircraft complained of feeling unwell, according to a statement from the Frankfurt am Main Police Headquarters.

The airline stated: “We sincerely apologize for what the passengers experienced on board our flight XQ147 from Frankfurt to Antalya on June 21. We formally apologize to all affected passengers.” RTL had previously reported on the incident.

A malfunction in the auxiliary power unit was to blame

Unfortunately, some of the 189 passengers required medical attention. However, after a medical checkup, they were able to board their flight to Turkey that same day. There were also six crew members on board.

According to a spokeswoman, the cause was a technical malfunction in the auxiliary power unit, which, among other things, provides air conditioning while the aircraft is on the ground. All passengers and the crew disembarked from the aircraft. The flight was able to depart later that same day, according to reports.

Airline Plans to Thoroughly Investigate the Incident

The departure of the passenger aircraft was initially delayed, according to the police headquarters. More than an hour after the originally scheduled departure, emergency services were alerted around 3:15 p.m. According to the information provided, the affected passengers were attended to by emergency personnel on site.

“We are currently conducting a thorough review of the entire incident and will take the necessary measures. Our customer service team is currently contacting all affected passengers to check on their well-being and determine whether they need further assistance,” the airline stated.