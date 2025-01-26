An ambulance drives to a call-out with blue lights flashing. Symbolbild: dpa

Aggressive attacks against paramedics occur time and again. In Poland, a paramedic has now been killed during an operation. The outrage is huge.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A paramedic has now been killed during an operation in Poland.

Despite the help provided, the 64-year-old died of his injuries in hospital.

According to the police, the suspected perpetrator was found to have more than two per mille alcohol in his blood. Show more

In Poland, a fatal knife attack on an ambulance worker has caused outrage. The paramedic was attacked by a patient whom he had tried to help, Health Minister Izabela Leszczyna announced on Sunday. Despite the help provided, the 64-year-old died of his injuries in hospital. Leszczyna expressed her condolences to the relatives of the deceased and announced her support.

The fatal incident occurred on Saturday evening in Siedlce, almost 90 kilometers east of Warsaw. According to the news channel TVN24, the alleged attacker had called an ambulance and complained of breathing problems. When the paramedics arrived, the 57-year-old patient suddenly grabbed two knives and stabbed one of them. The colleague of the paramedic who had been attacked was able to overpower the suspected attacker.

Government announces package of measures

According to the police, the suspected perpetrator was found to have more than two per mille alcohol in his blood. In response to the crime, Health Minister Leszczyna and Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak announced a series of measures. These include closer cooperation with the security authorities, tougher penalties for aggressive patients and additional safety and emergency training for emergency services staff. "Any act of aggression towards people who save lives is absolutely unacceptable and condemnable," the ministers emphasized in the joint statement.