Spotify users currently have to be careful not to fall for false invoices. Fabian Sommer/dpa

One click can be enough to put not only your subscription but also your digital security at risk. Fraudsters are currently targeting Spotify users with deceptively genuine emails. What you should be aware of.

Martin Abgottspon

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fraudulent emails warn of alleged payment problems at Spotify and aim to steal payment data.

Impersonal salutations, short deadlines and account threats are typical features of the fraudulent emails.

Health insurance companies are also affected by a similar scam. Caution is also required here. Show more

E-mails have been circulating for a few days now reporting alleged problems with the "last payment" of a Spotify subscription. Recipients are asked to update their payment details to prevent the service from being interrupted. This is a classic phishing scam with the sole aim of tapping into sensitive data.

At first glance, the messages seem plausible. Streaming services are an integral part of everyday life and payment problems seem realistic. It is precisely this normality that cyber criminals are exploiting.

This should make you suspicious Impersonal salutations such as "Dear customer" instead of using your name

Unexpected payment warnings or alleged account problems

Requests to act quickly with short deadlines

Threats of account blocking or service interruption

Links or forms requesting the entry of payment or access data

Time pressure as a central means of exerting pressure

The design of the emails is striking. An impersonal form of address such as "Dear Customer", a dubious sender address and a tight deadline of 48 hours are among the recurring features. Added to this is the threat to temporarily suspend the account if there is no response.

Such elements are no coincidence. Time pressure reduces the willingness to take a critical look. Anyone who believes that their account could be blocked clicks faster and thus opens the door to fraud.

Just don't click on any links. Imago

Why one click can have fatal consequences

The links contained in the emails do not lead to Spotify, but to deceptively realistic websites. Credit card or login details entered there end up directly with the fraudsters. In addition to financial losses, there is the threat of identity fraud or the resale of data online.

For this reason, you should never click on links or reply to emails. If you have any doubts about your subscription status, you should only access your account via the official Spotify app or the original website instead.

Not just streaming services in focus

Spotify is currently just one example. At the same time, consumer protection organizations are also warning against phishing emails in the name of statutory health insurance companies. For example, messages are currently being circulated announcing alleged refunds from CSS. Here too, recipients are being tricked into disclosing personal data via links.

The pattern remains the same, only the sender changes. Cyber criminals adapt their scams flexibly to social habits and trusted third parties.