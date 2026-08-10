The High Representative of the Peace Council, Nikolaj Mladenov, sees the implementation of the Gaza Road Map as the only way out of the cycle of violence in the Middle East.

ARCHIVE – Nickolaj Mladenow, High Representative for U.S. President Trump’s International Peace Council and the Gaza Strip, speaks to the media during the Peace Council’s press conference. Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP (file photo)

"Israelis and the people of Gaza have a strong shared interest in breaking free from this terrible spiral of violence, which has cost so many lives and caused so much destruction on both sides," Mladenov said in an interview with the Israeli TV station N12.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel rejects the roadmap. “The Israeli army will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is disarmed,” Netanyahu said during a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem. The prime minister also reiterated his opposition to an independent Palestinian state. Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim, however, said that Hamas remained committed to the Gaza roadmap.

As part of a peace plan brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump, an internationally composed “Board of Peace” was established at the beginning of the year; according to its charter, the board is tasked with overseeing the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip and the postwar order in the extensively devastated coastal region.

According to the Peace Council's roadmap, Israel and Hamas are to cease hostilities. A Palestinian transitional administration is to take over control of governance and security with the support of an international stabilization force.

Mladenov: Verification Instead of Trust

In his interview with N12, Mladenov emphasized that the goal of the plan is to ensure that the Gaza Strip never again poses a threat to Israel and that the Hamas massacre of October 7, 2023, can never be repeated. Israel will not be expected to withdraw its troops until after the armed factions in the Gaza Strip—including Hamas—have verified the handover of their weapons.

At present, Israel is merely being urged not to advance any further into the Gaza Strip beyond the so-called “yellow line.” Israeli soldiers are also permitted to open fire only in the event of a genuine threat.

Israel is expected to withdraw from the Gaza Strip only after Hamas has carried out a gradual and internationally verified handover of all weapons on a sector-by-sector basis, “step by step, in phases, ultimately up to the Gaza border fence,” Mladenov said.

“If the obligations are not met, the process will be halted,” he said. Mladenov estimated that, at the current pace, destroying all Hamas tunnels would take more than a decade. “That’s why Israel needs the Peace Council—because working together with the Peace Council, the task can be carried out much more quickly.” The plan is to bring in external experts with specialized equipment for this purpose.

Mladenov emphasized that the Gaza roadmap is not based on trust, but solely on verification and step-by-step implementation.

The Israeli broadcaster Kan reported, citing a representative of the U.S.-led Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in southern Israel, construction work on the first base for the international stabilization force in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, is set to begin in two and a half weeks, regardless of Netanyahu’s statements.