Refueling has become more expensive again ahead of the busy Whitsun weekend: You'll have to dig deeper into your pockets, especially for gasoline - despite some easing on the global crude oil markets.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Petrol prices in Switzerland have risen sharply in just a few months and are currently averaging CHF 1.93 for unleaded 95 and CHF 2.04 for unleaded 98.

The reason for the increase is the tension in the Middle East and the temporary sharp rise in oil prices.

Although the price of oil has recently fallen again, lower fuel prices are likely to reach consumers with a delay. Show more

The average price for a liter of unleaded 95 is currently CHF 1.93 and for a liter of unleaded 98 CHF 2.04, as calculated by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS). A week ago, a liter of both types of gasoline cost 4 centimes less.

Only a liter of diesel remained constant at 2.14 francs. However, it had previously risen more sharply due to higher demand from industry.

At the end of February - i.e. before the start of the Iran conflict - prices were still CHF 1.67 for unleaded 95, CHF 1.78 for unleaded 98 and CHF 1.79 for diesel, according to TCS. This means that petrol now costs around 15 percent more and diesel around 20 percent more.

Oil prices fall

The price of a barrel of Brent crude was just under 106 dollars on Thursday morning, around 6 dollars less than at the start of the week. In the wake of the conflict in the Middle East and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for energy transportation, the price had temporarily risen from around 70 dollars to as much as 126 dollars.

While petrol prices have risen again since last week, the price of diesel has remained stable. Keystone

Most recently, the latest statements by US President Donald Trump, according to which negotiations are in the "final phase", gave hope for an imminent end to the war. In addition, reports of three supertankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz caused oil prices to fall.

Economists often talk about the "rocket and feather" effect when it comes to fuel prices. This refers to the fact that prices rise like a rocket during a crisis, but the price drop, like a falling feather, only reaches the end customer with a time delay.

The TCS publishes estimates of current petrol and diesel prices in Switzerland at irregular intervals. These are based on information from various sources and random samples. The actual prices may vary depending on the region and filling station.

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