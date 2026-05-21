The average price for a liter of unleaded 95 is currently CHF 1.93 and for a liter of unleaded 98 CHF 2.04, as calculated by the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS). A week ago, a liter of both types of gasoline cost 4 centimes less.
Only a liter of diesel remained constant at 2.14 francs. However, it had previously risen more sharply due to higher demand from industry.
At the end of February - i.e. before the start of the Iran conflict - prices were still CHF 1.67 for unleaded 95, CHF 1.78 for unleaded 98 and CHF 1.79 for diesel, according to TCS. This means that petrol now costs around 15 percent more and diesel around 20 percent more.
Oil prices fall
The price of a barrel of Brent crude was just under 106 dollars on Thursday morning, around 6 dollars less than at the start of the week. In the wake of the conflict in the Middle East and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for energy transportation, the price had temporarily risen from around 70 dollars to as much as 126 dollars.
Most recently, the latest statements by US President Donald Trump, according to which negotiations are in the "final phase", gave hope for an imminent end to the war. In addition, reports of three supertankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz caused oil prices to fall.
Economists often talk about the "rocket and feather" effect when it comes to fuel prices. This refers to the fact that prices rise like a rocket during a crisis, but the price drop, like a falling feather, only reaches the end customer with a time delay.
The TCS publishes estimates of current petrol and diesel prices in Switzerland at irregular intervals. These are based on information from various sources and random samples. The actual prices may vary depending on the region and filling station.