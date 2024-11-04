The internet is mourning the death of star squirrel Peanut. As his owner Mark Longo announced at the weekend, the confiscated animal has been euthanized. Now Peanut is also playing a role in the final US election sprint.

Peanut was Mark Longo's best friend. The New Yorker set up an Instagram account for his unicorn, which has 687,000 followers.

But now the little whirlwind no longer clings to Longo's leg or climbs up his back, because Peanut has been put to sleep. This comes after the Environmental Protection Agency confiscated the squirrel on Wednesday.

Why was the animal snatched from its owner? Because, according to the "New York Times", which is based on a statement from the authority, there were concerns about the illegal keeping of wild animals as pets and the risk of rabies infection.

While Longo initially had no certainty about what happened to Peanut, he confirmed on Instagram at the weekend: "Rest in peace, my best friend. Thank you for the best seven years of my life."

Longo also apologized to Peanut for "letting him down". He wrote under a video confirming the star squirrel's death: "Thank you for bringing so much joy to us and to the world."

Fred the raccoon was also euthanized

The pain in these lines runs deep. Since then, Longo has shared more pictures and photos. Peanut's fans have expressed their condolences. "We all cried with you," wrote one follower. And another user said: "This is so heartbreaking."

In addition to the rodent, raccoon Fred was also taken away from owner Longo. He suffered the same fate as the squirrel.

Peanut had run into the young man in New York City seven years ago. According to the story, the rodent's mother was run over by a car and the animal, frightened, simply climbed up Longo's leg.

He took Peanut in, nursed him up and then wanted to release him after a few months. But because the animal kept returning, it eventually stayed with Longo and the two have been inseparable ever since. The New Yorker describes the little rascal as cuddly and lovable. However, Peanut had "airs and graces", was given his own room and loved avocado and black walnuts.

Peanut becomes part of the US election campaign

The Peanut incident occurred in the middle of the final days of the US election campaign. The decision to put the squirrel from New York to sleep is said to have "really upset" Donald Trump, as vice-candidate J. D. Vance revealed at a campaign event in North Carolina on Sunday.

Trump had asked him whether it was really true that the Democrats had "murdered the Elon Musk of squirrels". Vance continued: "And I said yes - I mean, have you seen the videos? He's a genius."

JD Vance: "So I know Don is fired up about Peanut the Squirrel."

Longo won't just accept what happened to him. He announced on Instagram that he wanted to take legal action against it. Using the hashtag #Justiceforpeanut, he announced that the excessive force used during the house search was not justified.

The New Yorker told the AP news agency: "I was treated like I was a drug dealer and they were looking for guns and drugs."

Longo and his wife had also founded an animal sanctuary bearing the little squirrel's name, as the New York Times reported. They have already rescued more than 300 animals. And the videos of Peanut brought in the necessary income.

