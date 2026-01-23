A 42-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck by a 77-year-old driver in Basel early Saturday morning. She was attempting to cross the street at a crosswalk, according to the cantonal police.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight on Elisabethenstrasse. Despite immediate resuscitation efforts, the woman died at the scene, the Basel-Stadt cantonal police reported in a statement early Saturday morning.

According to the report, a breathalyzer test administered to the driver showed a result of 0.0 mg/L. The exact cause of the accident is being investigated by the traffic police.