Hit by a car Pedestrian killed in traffic accident in Boll near Bern

SDA

5.3.2025 - 16:58

A pedestrian was killed in a traffic accident in Boll near the city of Bern on Wednesday. (symbolic image)
A pedestrian was killed in a traffic accident in Boll near the city of Bern on Wednesday. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A pedestrian was killed in a traffic accident in Boll near the city of Bern on Wednesday morning. She was hit by a car, according to the Bern cantonal police.

Keystone-SDA

05.03.2025, 16:58

05.03.2025, 17:08

The woman was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing. She was seriously injured, according to a police statement.

The woman was cared for by first aiders until the emergency services arrived. An ambulance then took her to hospital in a critical condition. She succumbed to her injuries there.

The reasons for the accident were still unclear on Wednesday evening, according to the police. There were concrete indications as to the identity of the deceased, but formal identification was still pending.

The police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

