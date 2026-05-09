Frontier Airlines jets stand at the gates of Denver International Airport in Denver on September 22, 2019. Archivbild: Keystone

At Denver Airport in the US city of Denver, an aircraft hit a person during take-off. This led to an engine fire, which was quickly extinguished by the fire department.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you An airplane hits a person on the runway at the US airport in Denver.

It is said to be a pedestrian.

The incident triggers an engine fire. Show more

According to the airline Frontier, the Airbus A321 was due to fly to Los Angeles with 224 passengers and seven crew members on board. The 231 people on board the plane were taken to the terminal. There was initially no information on injuries.

ATC communication between Frontier Airlines cockpit of flight 4345 and Tower during the incident of hitting an unidentified person on the runway 17L at Denver International Airport today.#incident #safety #aviation #security https://t.co/TBS9FXcjJQ pic.twitter.com/wnUW5uordG — FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 9, 2026

The person hit by the plane was reportedly a "pedestrian". The US broadcaster ABC News reported, citing an unnamed airport employee, that the pedestrian had been "at least partially" sucked into a turbine.

The incident late Friday evening (local time) was reported from the Frontier Airlines plane. The runway remains closed while an investigation is carried out.

This is the moment Frontier Airlines Airbus A321neo flight 4345 to LAX struck a pedestrian on Runway 17L during the takeoff roll at Denver. pic.twitter.com/LZRL8OTaNj — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) May 9, 2026

ABC News reported, citing a statement from the airline, that passengers had been safely evacuated via emergency slides. The airport said the engine fire was quickly extinguished. "We are deeply saddened by this event," Frontier Airlines said in the statement, which was also quoted by CNN. ABC reported that the person hit was dead.