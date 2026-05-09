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"Sucked into the turbine" Pedestrian killed on runway in Denver

SDA

9.5.2026 - 15:21

Frontier Airlines jets stand at the gates of Denver International Airport in Denver on September 22, 2019.
Frontier Airlines jets stand at the gates of Denver International Airport in Denver on September 22, 2019.
Archivbild: Keystone

At Denver Airport in the US city of Denver, an aircraft hit a person during take-off. This led to an engine fire, which was quickly extinguished by the fire department.

Keystone-SDA

09.05.2026, 15:21

09.05.2026, 17:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An airplane hits a person on the runway at the US airport in Denver.
  • It is said to be a pedestrian.
  • The incident triggers an engine fire.
Show more

According to the airline Frontier, the Airbus A321 was due to fly to Los Angeles with 224 passengers and seven crew members on board. The 231 people on board the plane were taken to the terminal. There was initially no information on injuries.

The person hit by the plane was reportedly a "pedestrian". The US broadcaster ABC News reported, citing an unnamed airport employee, that the pedestrian had been "at least partially" sucked into a turbine.

The incident late Friday evening (local time) was reported from the Frontier Airlines plane. The runway remains closed while an investigation is carried out.

ABC News reported, citing a statement from the airline, that passengers had been safely evacuated via emergency slides. The airport said the engine fire was quickly extinguished. "We are deeply saddened by this event," Frontier Airlines said in the statement, which was also quoted by CNN. ABC reported that the person hit was dead.

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