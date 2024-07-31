Pediatric practice only treats German-speaking patients - Gallery The doctor is not only criticized online for his sign (archive photo). Image: dpa The doctor has been criticized for his sign, and not just online (archive photo). Image: dpa This sign at reception is causing a stir. Image: dpa Pediatric practice only treats German-speaking patients - Gallery The doctor is not only criticized online for his sign (archive photo). Image: dpa The doctor has been criticized for his sign, and not just online (archive photo). Image: dpa This sign at reception is causing a stir. Image: dpa

Small sign, big impact: a pediatric practice in Germany only treats patients who speak German or have an interpreter. For the practice, it's about the well-being of the children, for critics it's about racism.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A pediatrician in Germany is causing a stir with a sign at the reception of his practice.

"We only speak German here in the practice!" is clearly visible at the registration desk.

This rule caused discussions online and accusations of racism. Show more

A pediatric practice in Kirchheim unter Teck now only treats patients who speak German or come with an interpreter. "We only speak German here at the practice!" is written on a sign at the reception of the practice not far from Stuttgart. The rule sparked discussions online and accusations of racism. Emergencies would also be treated without an interpreter, emphasized paediatrician Ulrich Kuhn. "We don't send anyone away who doesn't speak German, that's not the point."

The aim is to treat patients safely, securely and sensibly. "That was the motivation for putting up this sign," explained the 60-year-old. More and more parents were coming with children who didn't understand a word or almost nothing. This meant that neither treatment nor a diagnosis was possible. "We simply couldn't tell the patients and their parents what to do."

"We have to protect ourselves legally"

It was not possible to ask any questions, for example about allergies or medical history, which of course also influences the therapeutic approach. "When it comes to vaccination, we always commit a minor bodily injury in terms of the German Civil Code and also in terms of the German Criminal Code. We have to protect ourselves legally."

The sign at the reception of the large Kirchheim pediatric practice has been up for around two months. It also states: "If communication is not possible due to a lack of German language skills and no interpreter is present in person, we will have to refuse treatment in future - except in emergencies."

Mixed reactions

There has been no negative reaction from patients - on the contrary, said Kuhn. They have also been encouraged. "Parents with a migrant background have not reacted negatively, they have simply implemented what we wanted. They now bring interpreters with them." And a practice on Lake Constance had asked if they could take over the sign, the doctor reported.

According to Kuhn, around 3,500 children and young people are treated at the practice every quarter. He and his colleague have been practicing locally for around 23 years. Around every second patient now comes from a migrant background.

Sign to stay despite criticism

Outside the practice premises on social networks and in internet reviews, for example, the reactions were more mixed. Alongside understanding, there was also clear criticism of the procedure. "I am absolutely appalled," commented one user. And another wrote: "For me, bottomless, disrespectful and racist."

The doctors are aware of the accusations of racism, but the sign is to remain. "We know that this is not our motivation - that's why I'm not extremely interested in the opinions of people who have nothing to do with our practice," emphasized Kuhn.

Translation apps "suboptimal"

According to the Baden-Württemberg Medical Association, doctors can stop treating patients under various circumstances - even if there are basic communication problems. According to professional law, doctors have considerable discretionary powers.

The Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians in Stuttgart stated that the situation is almost impossible for doctors to resolve. "On the one hand, they want to treat patients, on the other hand, they have to educate patients." This requires a minimum level of communication. Applications such as Google Translator are only suboptimal and take up a lot of time, which is then not available for other patients.

Legal gray area

A spokesperson for the Professional Association of Pediatricians and Adolescent Doctors in Berlin said that legally compliant information about vaccinations is almost impossible when there are language barriers. "Finding the right balance here is the daily bread and butter of a pediatric and adolescent practice."

Meanwhile, the practice is certain: "This sign has no discriminatory message at all," says Kuhn. It has nothing to do with discrimination, but with reality. "If there's no interpreter and the patients don't understand us, we're not actually allowed to treat them. If we do it anyway, we are constantly operating in a legal gray area."

