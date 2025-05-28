Insured persons can sit back and relax thanks to good interest results from their pension funds. A high proportion opted for a lump sum instead of a pension on retirement. (symbolic image) Bild: Keystone

Swiss pension funds achieved a good return on retirement assets last year thanks to strong investment performance. However, the differences between the funds were large: some insured persons received five times more interest than others.

On average, insured persons benefited from an interest rate of 4.3 percent on their assets last year, according to the Pension Fund Study 2025 published by ZKB subsidiary Swisscanto on Wednesday. A value this high has only been achieved once before in the last 20 years, namely in 2021.

However, the 10 percent of funds with the lowest interest rates only passed on an average of 1.75 percent to insured persons in 2024, as the study shows. This means they were not very far above the BVG minimum of 1.25 percent. In contrast, the 10 percent with the highest interest rates granted a whopping 8.25 percent.

Important source of income

It is often underestimated how important the returns generated by pension funds are as a source of income for the second pillar, said Iwan Deplazes, Head of Asset Management at ZKB, at the presentation of the study in Zurich. With a cumulative contribution of 38% since 2008, it is even the most important source of income - ahead of employer contributions (36%) and employee contributions (26%).

In the good investment year 2024, the investment return achieved by the pension funds was 7.6 percent, with another significant divergence between the "top 10 percent" (10.8 percent) and the "bottom 10 percent" (2.3 percent). Although funds with a high proportion of pensioners are less capable of taking risks than other funds, this does not explain the differences, according to Deplazes: "A number of funds exploit their opportunities to a much lesser extent than others.

The good performance also led to an increase in the coverage ratio of the pension funds: With a value of 117 percent, private pension funds reached the second-highest coverage ratio in the last 25 years at the end of 2024. Funding ratios also recovered quickly from the setbacks on the stock markets in April 2025.

More and more lump-sum withdrawals

Meanwhile, a high proportion of insured persons chose a lump-sum withdrawal instead of a pension when retiring in 2024: according to the study, 38% of new pensioners in the pension funds surveyed opted for a full lump-sum withdrawal. 39 percent opted for an annuity and a further 23 percent chose a mixed form.

According to the authors of the study, the reasons for the choice of lump-sum withdrawal are not clear. The tax situation and the pension amount are likely to be among the reasons. However, the data shows that the conversion rate is not the main driver, emphasized Deplazes: "Pension funds with low conversion rates do not show an increase in lump-sum withdrawals. Rather, the desire for more financial flexibility or personal investment knowledge are likely to be more important.

507 pension funds took part in this year's pension fund study. The survey participants' assets amounted to CHF 856 billion. In total, almost 4.3 million insured persons were represented.